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17.03.2026 23:24:10
The Economy Just Shed 92,000 Jobs as Oil Prices Surge and Inflation Creeps Up. History Says the Stock Market Will Do This Next.
Since the 1970s, major oil shocks -- sudden, drastic increases in oil prices driven by geopolitical supply disruptions -- have struck five times. Each time, a bear market followed.Now, with the war in Iran, oil shock No. 6 is taking shape, and it's arriving at a moment when the economy is already showing signs of stagflation -- a particularly tricky economic situation in which inflation rises and growth stalls at the same time.The latest jobs report showed the U.S. lost 92,000 jobs in February. And on Friday, gross domestic product (GDP) growth from last quarter was just revised down from the initial 1.4% estimate to just 0.7%. At the same time, core personal consumption expenditures -- the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge -- rose 3.1%, well above the Fed's target. While these numbers aren't dire, it's not a pretty picture -- and it's not exactly the time when you want to throw an oil shock into the mix. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|102,06
|-1,44
|-1,39
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|93,60
|-2,61
|-2,71
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