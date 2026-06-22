|
22.06.2026 13:15:00
The Federal Reserve Just Delivered Terrible News for the Stock Market, but There's a Silver Lining for Investors
Kevin Warsh wrapped up his first policy meeting as chairman of the Federal Reserve on June 17. He adopted a hawkish tone in his commentary, which left Wall Street mulling the impact of at least one potential interest rate hike by the end of 2026.Warsh and his colleagues on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) are concerned about the recent spike in inflation. The geopolitical conflict between the U.S. and Iran triggered a sharp spike in oil prices earlier this year, which continues to drive up the cost of every product that travels by truck, boat, or plane.History suggests rising interest rates are bad for the stock market. In fact, the Fed's last bout of rate hikes in 2022 and 2023 sent the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index plunging into bear territory. However, here's why the market might avoid a sharp decline this time around.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|66,27
|1,17
|1,80
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Iran-Verhandlungen im Fokus: ATX etwas fester -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark - Nikkei mit Allzeithoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Handel am Montag etwas stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendiert dagegen seitwärts. In Fernost schlugen die Märkte am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.