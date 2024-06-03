Goldpreis
The Gold Rush for Weight Loss Drugs Is Here. These 3 Latecomers Could Be Worth a Buy.
Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are, so far, the kings of the weight-loss gold rush. Thanks to their medicines, Zepbound and Wegovy, billions in new revenue inflows are assured in the near term.But those two juggernauts aren't the only competitors looking to get a slice of the action -- they're just the first. Three aspiring contenders are raring to go, and they might even be able to claim the crown one day. Let's take a look at each to see if any of them are a good fit for your portfolio.Among other things, Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) is known for its collection of antibody therapies, many of which are indicated for treating various cancers. Now, it's putting that expertise with biologics to use with its unique program targeting obesity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
