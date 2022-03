The History of Oil Production in the U.S.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Russian attack on Ukraine has led to a lot of upheaval in the oil and gas industry worldwide. In this clip from "The High Energy Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 15, Fool.com contributors Matt DiLallo, Travis Hoium, and Jason Hall examine the disruption in the U.S. and also look at the past 10-12 years which show how a reduction in exploration has led to a lack of oil inventory for the country.