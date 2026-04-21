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21.04.2026 22:30:00
The IEA Just Cut Its Oil Demand Forecast. Here's What Energy Investors Need to Know.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) recently released its Oil Market Report for April and significantly cut its global oil demand outlook for 2026. The cut is significant and highlights a key point about the crisis over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz: It's in the interest of almost everybody to reopen it. Here's why the report's conclusions read as an increased likelihood of the Strait being permanently reopened and are also a net positive for energy stocks.The key takeaway from the report comes from the expectation that oil demand would now contract by 80,000 barrels a day (kb/d) in 2026 compared to 2025. It's a figure "730 kb/d less than in last month's report, and a forecast 1.5 mb/d 2Q26 decline would be the sharpest since COVID-19 slashed fuel consumption," according to the report. In addition, the IEA noted that "demand destruction will spread as scarcity and higher prices persist." Oil and gas consumers simply start shifting to other sources of energy or find ways to reduce consumption.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Ölpreis (Brent)
|106,39
|0,38
|0,36
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|96,77
|0,92
|0,96