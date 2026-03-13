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13.03.2026 01:30:00
The Iran Conflict Briefly Sent Oil Past $115. Here's 1 Way It's Quietly Reshaping the AI Trade.
Oil prices surged last week as geopolitical tensions in Iran and the surrounding regions continued to flare. In recent trading days, oil prices have reverted sharply, sliding from a temporary high of $115 per barrel on March 9 to around $80 per barrel today. Still, oil prices remain roughly 40% higher since the year began.What do volatile, rising oil prices have to do with artificial intelligence (AI) stocks? There's a sneaky angle tech investors should be aware of.It's not just oil prices that are going up. Natural gas prices are also up more than 16% since the year began. That's a challenge when you consider that fossil fuels still supply data centers with around 60% of their power need per data from the International Energy Agency (IEA). Renewables supply around 27% of the required electricity, with nuclear contributing 15%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Ölpreis (Brent)
|102,73
|0,98
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|98,04
|2,31
|2,41
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