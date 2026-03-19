|
19.03.2026 07:00:00
The Iran War Means $100 Oil, and These Pipeline Stocks Are the Safest Income Play in Energy Today
WTI crude oil has surged 50% in a single month, hitting $100 a barrel more than once, and settling at $99 per barrel as of the time of this writing. The 2026 conflict with Iran has injected a massive geopolitical risk premium into energy markets. Strait of Hormuz disruption fears are real, and upstream producers are getting whipsawed by volatility.But four midstream pipeline partnerships sit in a structurally different position: they earn fees on the volume of hydrocarbons moving through their systems, not on the price of oil itself. Higher prices incentivize more U.S. production, leading to higher throughput and more fee revenue. The Iran war scenario is a tailwind, not a threat, for these names.Here is how the four biggest domestic pipeline MLPs stack up on the metrics that matter most for income investors: yield, distribution coverage, contract structure, leverage, and distribution growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|96,14
|-0,18
|-0,19
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Wall Street mit negativem Handelsschluss -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex bewegten sich im Minus. Die US-Börsen tendierten abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost gingen am Donnerstag mit Verlusten in den Feierabend.