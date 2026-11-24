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24.11.2026 17:39:02
The iShares Silver Trust Is Down 65% From Its High. Has It Become a Bargain Buy?
It was this time last year that silver was on the rise and beginning to take off, eventually hitting a peak of more than $121 per ounce in January 2026. What's happened since then, however, has been a rapid reversal.
Today, silver trades at around $40. Along with its free fall, the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT:SLV) , which tracks the price of silver, has also tanked, losing more than 40% of its value this year, and it's down more than 65% from its 52-week high of $109.83.
Given the massive sell-off and reduced valuation, could this silver-focused fund be a good investment right now?
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|40,32
|-0,70
|-1,71