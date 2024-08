The Numbers Speak for Themselves: ExxonMobil Is the Top Dog in the Oil Patch.

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is the 800-pound gorilla in the oil patch. The company simply dominates its peers. That was evident in its industry-leading second-quarter results.Here's a closer look at ExxonMobil's strong second-quarter performance and why its leadership should continue.ExxonMobil delivered industry-leading second-quarter earnings of $9.2 billion. Exxon didn't just earn more money than its peers; it crushed their tallies. Its earnings were nearly double Chevron's ($4.7 billion) and several times more than BP's ($2.8 billion) and ConocoPhillips' ($2.3 billion).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool