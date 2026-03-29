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29.03.2026 14:45:00
The Oil Market Is in Backwardation. That Could Be Very Good News.
The global oil market is telling investors something interesting right now. Essentially, oil prices on global markets are inverted.In ordinary times, a barrel of oil for delivery sometime in the future -- say, in a month or six months from now -- costs more than a barrel right now. An oil market like that is said to be in contango. And it makes sense. There are costs to storing and insuring oil supplies, and the future is always uncertain, so you have to pay a premium to guarantee you'll get oil sometime in the future that you're locking in a price for today. But right now, the oil market is in backwardation. That is, current or "spot" prices are higher than future prices. For example, right now (on March 26), a barrel of Brent crude, the international benchmark, costs about $107. That's the spot price. But a barrel of oil for delivery in June costs about $101, falling to $89 for a barrel in September, and about $84 for a barrel delivered in December. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|112,57
|6,62
|6,25
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|99,64
|5,16
|5,46
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