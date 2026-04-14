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14.04.2026 16:15:00
The Oil Price Rollercoaster Probably Isn't Ending Soon. 3 Moves for the Savvy Energy Investor to Make Now.
The geopolitical conflict in the Middle East is driving investor sentiment in the energy sector and more broadly, given the importance of energy to the world economy. There is no clear off-ramp for the world just yet, which means investor emotions will remain elevated and highly influenced by news flow from the conflict. With no end in sight, investors need to step back and think carefully about the energy sector.For better or worse, the current volatility in the energy market isn't all that unusual. In fact, it is pretty normal. Geopolitical conflict, economic swings, supply and demand dynamics, and even large weather events or natural disasters can materially sway commodity prices. The price of energy stocks tends to follow along with commodity prices.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|95,03
|-2,97
|-3,03
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|91,60
|-4,97
|-5,15
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