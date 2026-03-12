|
12.03.2026 04:15:00
The Oil Spike Is Hitting the Markets. Here's What Investors Are Watching Next.
Wall Street is an emotional place, with investors often moving like lemmings when something notable takes place. That's not inherently bad, given that the geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has dramatically increased uncertainty in energy markets. However, if you think long-term, you need to put higher oil prices into a larger context. Here's what long-term investors are watching.If you look back at the history of oil prices, you will see that periods of rising energy prices are followed by periods in which prices are falling. Oil and natural gas are commodities driven by supply and demand, so that only makes sense. Right now, there is concern about energy supplies, and the prices of these commodities are on the rise.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|100,56
|-1,19
|-1,17
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|95,83
|0,10
|0,10
