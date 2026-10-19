The Silver Dilemma: Why Risk-Takers Choose SLVP and Purists Choose SLV

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT:SLV) offers direct exposure to physical silver bullion, whereas iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SLVP) tracks the equity performance of silver-mining companies.

Silver often serves as a hedge against inflation and as a critical component in industrial technologies such as solar panels and electronics. While both funds provide exposure to this metal, they offer distinct risk profiles by either tracking the physical commodity or the operational performance of mining businesses.

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-year return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

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