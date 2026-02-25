|
25.02.2026 10:53:00
The SPDR Gold Shares ETF Soared by 64% in 2025, and It's Already Crushing the Stock Market in 2026. Is It Too Late to Buy?
Gold's status as a store of value dates back thousands of years, which is why it's still considered legal tender in many U.S. states today. However, you would be hard-pressed to find someone using gold to buy everyday essentials right now, given how fast the price per ounce is rising.Gold soared in value by 64% in 2025, and it's already up by a further 18% in 2026. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) stock market index, on the other hand, is up just 1% this year. Investors are piling into the precious metal to hedge against the consequences of soaring government spending, a ballooning national debt, and rising economic uncertainty. Returns of this magnitude certainly aren't typical, but conditions remain ideal for further potential upside from here.Buying physical gold is the surest way to profit as the shiny yellow metal rises in value, but purchasing an exchange-traded fund (ETF) like the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEMKT: GLD) might be a much simpler option for most investors. It tracks the price of gold without the storage and insurance headaches that come with owning physical bullion. Here's why it's not too late to add some gold to your portfolio (but maintaining realistic expectations is key).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|5 203,00
|58,99
|1,15
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf die NVIDIA-Bilanz: US-Anleger in Kauflaune -- ATX schließt mit kräftigen Aufschlägen -- DAX letztlich deutlich über 25.000-Punken -- Asiens Börsen profitierten von KI-Hoffnungen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Mittwochshandel mit Gewinnen. Am deutschen Markt waren ebenfalls Aufschläge zu sehen. Die Wall Street notiert in Grün. An den Börsen in Asien prägten zur Wochenmitte die Bullen das Bild.