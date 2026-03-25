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25.03.2026 16:58:14
The Strait of Hormuz Blockade Is Affecting More Than Just Oil Prices. Here Are 4 Stocks That Could Get Hit in 2026.
When the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed on Feb. 28, most of the financial coverage focused on oil. That's understandable, as roughly 20% of the world's oil and natural gas supplies transit that waterway every day. But fixating on oil prices misses the bigger supply chain story, and for investors in consumer goods, that story is more immediately threatening. It's threatening for things as commonplace as your favorite blue jeans or baby products.The countries most responsible for manufacturing the clothes, shoes, and household goods sold in American retail stores -- Vietnam, India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka -- sit either directly within the affected shipping corridors or in adjacent routes that are now severely congested and expensive. Within hours of the closure, four of the world's largest container shipping lines suspended transits. War risk premiums on hull insurance surged to as high as 1.5% of hull value. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|108,01
|4,81
|4,66
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|93,33
|-1,15
|-1,22
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