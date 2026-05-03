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03.05.2026 03:15:00
The Strait of Hormuz Is Choking the World's Oil Supply. These Stocks Could Win.
The Strait of Hormuz is a major artery in the global energy trade. The closure of this vital waterway is choking the supply of oil and natural gas. When supply is constrained in a commodity market, prices rise. In fact, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) just updated its oil model, saying oil prices will likely remain higher for longer.Integrated energy giant BP's (NYSE: BP) first-quarter earnings hint at what is to come. The company's profit more than doubled year over year, as rising oil prices more than offset the impact of supply disruptions. The stock is up more than 30% so far in 2026, as of this writing. It isn't the only company that will benefit.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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