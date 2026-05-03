Ölpreis (WTI)

101,94
USD
-3,13
-2,98 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
Sorte
Brent
WTI
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
03.05.2026 03:15:00

The Strait of Hormuz Is Choking the World's Oil Supply. These Stocks Could Win.

The Strait of Hormuz is a major artery in the global energy trade. The closure of this vital waterway is choking the supply of oil and natural gas. When supply is constrained in a commodity market, prices rise. In fact, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) just updated its oil model, saying oil prices will likely remain higher for longer.Integrated energy giant BP's (NYSE: BP) first-quarter earnings hint at what is to come. The company's profit more than doubled year over year, as rising oil prices more than offset the impact of supply disruptions. The stock is up more than 30% so far in 2026, as of this writing. It isn't the only company that will benefit.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (WTI) 101,94 -3,13 -2,98

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:33 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
07:27 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
02.05.26 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
02.05.26 April 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB, Fed und Tech-Bilanzen im Mittelpunkt: ATX geht leichter ins lange Wochenende -- DAX letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Leitindex tendierte am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex erzielte währenddessen Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen