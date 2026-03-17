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17.03.2026 20:15:00
The Trump Administration Ordered a Previously Shut-Down Oil Pipeline Reopened in California. Here's What Investors Need to Know About the Company that Owns It.
Earlier this week, the Trump Administration issued an emergency order directing Sable Offshore (NYSE: SOC) to restart the Santa Ynez Unit and related pipeline. The restarted pipeline would allow more U.S. oil to flow into California refineries, displacing foreign imports. Global oil supplies are currently constrained due to the war with Iran and its impact on oil flows out of the Persian Gulf. Here's what investors need to know about the pipeline and Sable Offshore.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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