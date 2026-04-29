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29.04.2026 22:33:00
The U.S. produces the most oil in the world. So why are gasoline prices so high?
Americans are paying the highest prices for gasoline in nearly four years, leading to frustration at the pump and to worries about higher inflation and a weaker economy.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|110,95
|-3,14
|-2,75
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|104,97
|-0,10
|-0,10