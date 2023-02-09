09.02.2023 16:40:00

The Wall Street Journal: Swiss commodities trader Trafigura hit by suspected nickel fraud and could lose $577 million

Trafigura Group thought it was buying containers full of nickel but some contained no nickel at all, the giant commodities trader said, describing itself as the victim of a “systemic fraud” that could cost it more than half a billion dollars.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Nickelpreis 27 031,00 -244,00 -0,89

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwach -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notieren vor dem Wochenende mit Verlusten. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.

