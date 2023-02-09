Nickelpreis
|
09.02.2023 16:40:00
The Wall Street Journal: Swiss commodities trader Trafigura hit by suspected nickel fraud and could lose $577 million
Trafigura Group thought it was buying containers full of nickel but some contained no nickel at all, the giant commodities trader said, describing itself as the victim of a “systemic fraud” that could cost it more than half a billion dollars.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Nickelpreis
|27 031,00
|-244,00
|-0,89