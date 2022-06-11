The World Is Going to Need More Natural Gas. This Stock Could Be a Key Beneficiary.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The International Energy Agency is expecting global demand for natural gas to rise over the next couple decades, and even beyond that. Natural gas is a cleaner fuel than coal or petroleum. It can be easily stored and transported for use, and it is a comparatively cheap source of energy.No surprise, then, that natural gas is so popular. And its expected growth bodes well for Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).With roughly 71,000 miles of natural gas pipelines, Kinder Morgan owns the largest natural gas transmission network in the U.S. And some of the key areas where it operates are primed for meaningful growth. Natural gas production in the Northeast basin, the Permian basin, and the Haynesville shale is expected to see robust growth through 2030. Kinder Morgan has takeaway capacity in all these regions, which means it stands to benefit from this growth. Kinder Morgan also expects Texas and Louisiana to account for more than 95% of the growth in demand for natural gas through 2030. Again, the company has a strong footprint in these regions. Continue reading