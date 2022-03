The World Is Going to Need More Natural Gas. This Stock Could Be a Key Beneficiary

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The world will need more energy as more people join the global middle class and consume more energy. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (IEA) forecasts global energy demand will increase by 47% by 2050. Many people may not realize it, but natural gas is a cleaner and less carbon-intensive energy source than coal.While energy and climate is a divisive issue with many people having differing opinions on the best path forward for our energy grid, there is a growing realization that natural gas is going to have to play an important role in the planet's energy mix, even if it is as a bridge fuel to more renewable energy. For example, the European Union recently proposed new rules that would classify natural gas as green energy. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading