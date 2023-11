There's a Silver Lining in Pfizer's Dark Cloud. Should You Buy the Stock?

It may seem difficult to get excited about Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) these days. After the company brought in record revenue of $100 billion last year thanks to its coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty, and its COVID antiviral treatment, Paxlovid, the story has changed quite a bit. The pharmaceutical giant recently lowered its expectations for coronavirus product revenue this year as demand declines. And in the third quarter, Pfizer reported a $2.4 billion net loss.But, before you turn your back on Pfizer stock, it's important to look beyond this dark cloud hanging over the company -- and consider the full picture. Pfizer has reached a turning point, and the highest levels of coronavirus-related revenue may be in the past. But there's actually a silver lining to this cloud, and it could represent growth and billions of dollars in revenue down the road.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel