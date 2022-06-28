Brent
|
28.06.2022 14:01:00
These 2 Oil Companies Are Investing Heavily in Renewable Energy
For years, renewable energy has been touted as the source that would be replacing fossil fuels very soon. Yet renewable energy sources accounted for just 12.5% of the global primary energy consumption in 2020. Surely, there has been a steep rise in the share of renewables in the global energy mix in the last few decades. Fossil fuels still fulfill more than 80% of the world's energy needs.That means while a transition to renewables looks inevitable, it would be far slower than expected, spanning over several decades. Moreover, fossil fuels will have a crucial role to play in making this transition possible. In other words, it is prudent to take a holistic view when considering energy sources needed to meet the world's demands.Here are two oil companies doing precisely that.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|117,52
|1,97
|1,70
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|111,26
|1,44
|1,31
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Aussagen im Blick: ATX schließt fester -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte heute erneut Gewinne verbuchen. Der DAX verteidigte einen Teil seiner Gewinne bis zum Börsenschluss. Die US-Börsenindizes drehen nach einem positiven Handelsstart ins Minus. Anleger in Fernost schoben die Märkte am Dienstag mehrheitlich erneut an.