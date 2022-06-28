These 2 Oil Companies Are Investing Heavily in Renewable Energy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For years, renewable energy has been touted as the source that would be replacing fossil fuels very soon. Yet renewable energy sources accounted for just 12.5% of the global primary energy consumption in 2020. Surely, there has been a steep rise in the share of renewables in the global energy mix in the last few decades. Fossil fuels still fulfill more than 80% of the world's energy needs.That means while a transition to renewables looks inevitable, it would be far slower than expected, spanning over several decades. Moreover, fossil fuels will have a crucial role to play in making this transition possible. In other words, it is prudent to take a holistic view when considering energy sources needed to meet the world's demands.Here are two oil companies doing precisely that.Continue reading