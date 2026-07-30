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30.07.2026 10:44:00
These 3 Oil Stocks Surged in the First Half of 2026. Here's the Best One to Buy for the Second Half.
No one should doubt the power of the law of supply and demand. We've seen it in action so far this year. The Iran war -- particularly the resulting disruption in traffic through the Strait of Hormuz -- has negatively impacted oil supply. Unsurprisingly, fuel prices have risen significantly.This dynamic, though, has made oil stocks big winners. Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) surged in the first half of 2026. Here's which one of these stocks could be the best to buy for the second half of the year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|88,24
|-0,79
|-0,89
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|82,60
|-0,99
|-1,18
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