10.09.2024

These maps show the oil and gas infrastructure in Francine’s path

Oil took a hit on Tuesday, with U.S. and global benchmark prices dropping to their lowest levels in more than two and half years as demand worries took center stage, but global supplies may soon take the spotlight as a potential hurricane churns in the Gulf of Mexico.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch

