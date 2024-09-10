Brent
|
10.09.2024 21:22:00
These maps show the oil and gas infrastructure in Francine’s path
Oil took a hit on Tuesday, with U.S. and global benchmark prices dropping to their lowest levels in more than two and half years as demand worries took center stage, but global supplies may soon take the spotlight as a potential hurricane churns in the Gulf of Mexico.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|72,63
|0,40
|0,55
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|69,76
|0,58
|0,84