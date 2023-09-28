WTI
|
28.09.2023 15:28:00
These Top Oil Stocks Plan to Sit Back and Cash In on Higher Crude Prices
Oil prices have moved sharply higher in recent months. The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the primary U.S. oil benchmark, was recently above $90 a barrel. That's a more than 30% gain in the last three months and comfortably above its $65 to $80 a barrel trading range over the past year. Higher crude prices typically entice oil companies to ramp up their drilling activities to increase production. However, that's not what leading oil companies Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) are planning. They expect to keep a lid on spending. That would enable them to produce even more free cash flow that they'll likely return to shareholders.Devon Energy expects its total capital spending to be between $3.6 billion and $3.8 billion this year. That's over $1 billion more than it spent in 2022. The main factors fueling that increase are inflation and the impact of two acquisitions. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|95,34
|0,20
|0,21
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|91,08
|-0,73
|-0,80
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVortageserholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX mit Aufschlägen zum Quartalsschluss -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins ins Wochenende
Sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Freitag zu. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen agieren am Freitag wankelmütig. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen.