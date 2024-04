Think Crude Oil Is Going to $100 a Barrel? Then You'll Love These 3 Dividend Stocks.

After a huge run-up in oil and gas prices following early pandemic lows in 2020, the market started to cool off in late 2022 and throughout 2023. 2023 ended up being a great year for the energy sector, but corporate profits were mostly down.So far in 2024, oil prices are back on the rise, led by strong demand and tightening supply management -- including OPEC cuts -- as well as ongoing geopolitical tensions. Projected outsize earnings are helping many oil and gas stocks hit all-time highs.Investors looking for ways to invest in a strong oil market have come to the right place. Three Motley Fool contributors have compiled reports explaining why Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Texas Pacific Land (NYSE: TPL) are three dividend stocks to buy now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel