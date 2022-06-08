08.06.2022 15:30:00

Think It Is Too Late to Buy Oil Stocks? These 3 Stocks Still Look Great

Oil is a commodity prone to large, and often rapid, price swings. The painful drop during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, for example, has been rapidly replaced by a massive price spike. The trend isn't unusual, though each swing does have its own story. And yet, even though oil is at a peak today, there are still some great long-term opportunities here for investors to consider, including TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Shell (NYSE: SHEL), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).When the pandemic hit, TotalEnergies stated very clearly that it would support its dividend so long as oil remained above $40 a barrel. It was the only integrated oil major to make such a bold statement. In fact, some of its peers chose to cut their dividends. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 123,40 2,40 1,98
Ölpreis (WTI) 122,06 2,29 1,91

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Zinssitzung: ATX letztendlich mit minimalem Plus -- DAX beendet den Tag im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Leitindex ging in Grün aus dem Mittwochshandel. Der DAX verbuchte zum Handelsschluss moderate Verluste. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkten verbuchten am Mittwoch letztlich Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen