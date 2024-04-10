WTI
|
10.04.2024 15:45:00
Think Oil Is Going Higher? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
The energy sector is up big so far in 2024, largely thanks to an 11% surge in the price per barrel of Brent crude oil (the international benchmark). Investors wondering how to approach the sector have come to the right place. There's always the balanced approach of investing in an integrated major like ExxonMobil or Chevron. Majors are good foundational choices if you're looking at where to start in oil and gas.But the companies that directly benefit from higher oil prices the most are those that are solely in the business of producing oil and gas, known as exploration and production (E&P) companies. ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) are three E&Ps worth considering now. While they are similar, they also have some key differences.Here's a breakdown of each company to help you decide which dividend stock might be best for you.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: Öl, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|90,70
|1,11
|1,24
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|86,27
|0,95
|1,11
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise im Blick: US-Börsen beenden Handel in Rot -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schafft letztlich doch noch den Sprung in die Gewinnzone -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlichuneins
Die US-Anleger waren am Mittwoch in schlechter Stimmung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verlor zur Wochenmitte etwas an Wert, während der deutsche Leitindex einen schwankungsreichen Handel knapp im Plus beendete. Am Mittwoch schlossen die asiatischen Indizes mit gemischten Vorzeichen.