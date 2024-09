This chart shows gold vs. the stock market since Bernanke’s famous ‘helicopter drop’ speech

“In short, market participants seem to agree with this thesis—in a world in which the government decides to keep the economy going via heavy fiscal spending, lower rates / other policy tools are helpful in terms of supporting that spending. As a result, the purchasing power of U.S. dollars has fallen much more than what conventional measures of inflation would suggest,” say strategists at Morgan Stanley led by Mike Wilson. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch