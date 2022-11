This Dividend Stock Gold Mine Is Hiding in Plain Sight

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are good reasons why everyone seems to be talking about dividend stocks. The benefits of dividend stocks shine during a bear market. Paying a consistent dividend (as long as it's not being funded with debt) implies that a company generates excess profit and free cash flow that can be returned to shareholders -- a valuable advantage when interest rates are rising and capital becomes more expensive.When the economy is growing rapidly, prospects and projections can be more exciting than a dividend-paying stalwart like Coca-Cola or Procter & Gamble. But when the economy falters, those same stodgy companies look like beacons of safety amid a sea of volatility.One of the best places to look for quality blue chip dividend stocks is in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (Dow).