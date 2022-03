This Explosive Coffee Shop Is Growing Faster Than Starbucks and Dunkin

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There is good reason to expect coffee shop chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) will post some caffeinated results when it reports earnings on Tuesday. Even though Starbucks' (NASDAQ: SBUX) earnings report was disappointing, suggesting there could be clouds on the horizon for the upstart coffee shop, it also means Dutch Bros has a good chance of surprising the market.We already know the fast-growing chain is finishing its year on strong footing as it released preliminary results in January showing a better than 10% gain in comparable sales for the year, but the details of overall sales growth and earnings increases may be the real eye-openers.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading