02.01.2024 16:24:00

This Giant Oil Stock Is My Top Dividend Pick for 2024

You'd better sit down for this, Fools, because I may be about to eat my own words -- and maybe a helping of crow to boot. (Let's hope that seven years have improved the taste).Seven years ago, I put an article in this space explaining the simple reason I won't buy ExxonMobil stock. Granted, I never actually used the word "never" in the article -- but that was the clear implication. After running the numbers and comparing Exxon's reported net income to the actual free cash flow it was generating from its oil business, I had concluded:"It costs a lot of money to build the infrastructure needed to take oil out of the ground [but] the cash profit they earn [from these investments simply] isn't nearly as rich as is represented on their income statements."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
Jetzt informieren
82% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 78,90 1,16 1,49
Ölpreis (WTI) 73,98 1,58 2,18

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach wichtigen Konjunkturdaten: ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich etwas tiefer -- US-Märkte schließen minimal stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag in die Gewinnzone vordringen. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel zum Handelsschluss wieder zurück. Der Wall Street-Handel präsentierte sich etwas höher. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es mehrheitlich abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen