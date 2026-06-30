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30.06.2026 08:30:00
This Gold-Standard Forecaster Predicted 4.2% Inflation Months Before the Fed. Here's What They Think Is Coming Next for U.S. Investors.
It's easy to make predictions. Making correct predictions, on the other hand, is a lot harder.One economic forecaster successfully predicted our current 4.2% inflation rate months ahead of time, well before even the Federal Reserve caught up.Now that same gold-standard forecaster has issued updated predictions about what investors can expect in 2026 and beyond. Here's what they said, and why we had better hope they're wrong.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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