Goldpreis

4 021,99
USD
4,40
0,11 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Chartvergleich
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
>
<
anzeigen in Währung
Schweizer Franken
Euro
Dollar
>
30.06.2026 08:30:00

This Gold-Standard Forecaster Predicted 4.2% Inflation Months Before the Fed. Here's What They Think Is Coming Next for U.S. Investors.

It's easy to make predictions. Making correct predictions, on the other hand, is a lot harder.One economic forecaster successfully predicted our current 4.2% inflation rate months ahead of time, well before even the Federal Reserve caught up.Now that same gold-standard forecaster has issued updated predictions about what investors can expect in 2026 and beyond. Here's what they said, and why we had better hope they're wrong.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
Werbung
Handeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
Jetzt informieren bei Plus500
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.

Newssuche

GO

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Goldpreis 4 021,99 4,40 0,11

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

28.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 26: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
28.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 26
27.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
27.06.26 KW 26: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.06.26 KW 26: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX fester -- Börsen in Asien zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Dienstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls Gewinne. Die Märkte in Asien fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen