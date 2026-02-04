|
04.02.2026 19:45:00
This Gold Stock Made $1.8 Billion With 44 Full-Time Employees: Should You Buy Shares?
If a gold stock has outperformed gold's 90% gain over the last year, I'm interested. If it's also outperformed gold over the last five years, returning 221% to gold's 187%, I'm wondering if it's a durable trend. And if the company has returned 4,153% since going public in 2005, compared to gold's 1,012% rise in that time frame, my only question is if that outperformance can continue.Even more striking, the company in question achieved this feat with just 44 full-time employees, which means that last quarter, it brought in $35 million in gross profit per full-time employee. It doesn't operate any precious metals mines, which can be risky and expensive. It even pays a dividend, which, while not enormous with its yield of 0.43%, is still something that no precious metal investment provides.So, how does this company do it? And can this continue? Here's what the numbers say.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 924,78
|148,59
|3,11
