This Nearly 7%-Yielding Energy Stock Expects Crude Oil Demand to Remain Robust Through at Least 2050

Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is a global leader in transporting crude oil. It operates North America's longest and most complex oil and liquids transportation system. The company moves 30% of all the oil produced on the continent. The Canadian pipeline and utility company firmly believes its crude transportation assets will remain vital to fueling the economy for decades. It expects oil demand to continue rising through at least 2050. That bodes well for its ability to keep growing its nearly 7%-yielding dividend, which it has done for 29 straight years. Enbridge CEO Greg Ebel expects global crude oil demand to be "well north" of 100 million barrels per day (BPD) by 2050, according to his comments in a recent interview with Bloomberg, believing it could be above 110 million BPD by then. That's well above the forecast of the International Energy Agency, which sees oil demand slipping to 97 million BPD in 2050. Ebel believes that a growing global economy will fuel more demand for oil, especially in developing nations. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

