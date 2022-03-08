This Oil and Gas Name is Supercharging Shareholder Returns

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

John Bogle, the former CEO of Vanguard, once said, "Successful investing is about owning businesses and reaping the huge rewards provided by the dividends and earnings growth of...corporations." Indeed, owning companies that provide tangible shareholder returns is one of the best ways to grow wealth. In a sense, dividends harness the power of compound interest by passing along earnings directly to the owners (i.e., shareholders) of a corporation. If you can find companies that are not only paying dividends but increasing them, all the better. With that in mind, let's take a look at a company that's delivering tremendous shareholder returns: Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA).Continue reading