Brent
|
08.03.2022 13:00:00
This Oil and Gas Name is Supercharging Shareholder Returns
John Bogle, the former CEO of Vanguard, once said, "Successful investing is about owning businesses and reaping the huge rewards provided by the dividends and earnings growth of...corporations." Indeed, owning companies that provide tangible shareholder returns is one of the best ways to grow wealth. In a sense, dividends harness the power of compound interest by passing along earnings directly to the owners (i.e., shareholders) of a corporation. If you can find companies that are not only paying dividends but increasing them, all the better. With that in mind, let's take a look at a company that's delivering tremendous shareholder returns: Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
72% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|125,63
|-3,84
|-2,97
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|120,77
|-4,03
|-3,23
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFeuerpause im Ukraine-Krieg: ATX weit in der Gewinnzone -- DAX zieht kräftig an -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit hohen Aufschlägen. Auch die deutsche Börse schlägt am Mittwoch einen deutlichen Erholungskurs ein. In Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.