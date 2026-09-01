|
01.09.2026 04:15:00
This Oil Major Is Perfectly Positioned to Benefit From Trump's Oil Deal With Venezuela
A few weeks ago, I wrote an article comparing the stocks of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and ExxonMobil, saying I'd rather buy Chevron now. Given the events of the last week, I'm doubling down on that.Last week, President Donald Trump announced a deal with Venezuela to give the U.S. control of more than 65 billion barrels of that country's proven oil reserves, which is about as much as the total proven reserves of the U.S. Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez confirmed the 25-year agreement and said it would involve developing 17 oil fields and drawing more than $100 billion of investment.Why is that good news for Chevron? The company appears to be intricately involved in the plan. News outlets are reporting that Chevron is now negotiating a major deal to expand operations in Venezuela.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
80% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|94,04
|3,55
|3,92
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|89,66
|3,90
|4,55
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt knapp im Minus -- DAX gibt letztlich deutlich nach -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Handel am Dienstag etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt erlitt kräftige Verluste. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich mit negativen Vorzeichen.