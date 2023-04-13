13.04.2023 14:26:00

This Oil Stock Could Send $100+ Billion Back to Investors Over the Next Decade

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) can make a lot of money producing oil and gas in the coming years. Thanks to a low-cost resource base, the energy company estimates it could generate well over $200 billion of cash flow from operations, assuming oil prices average $60 a barrel. It could produce even more cash if crude remains at its current level of around $80 a barrel. The company doesn't need anywhere near that amount of money to grow its business. Because of that, it could return a massive gusher of cash to its investors in the future. That makes it a compelling oil stock to buy and hold for the long haul.ConocoPhillips recently provided investors with an updated look at its 10-year plan. It based its investment strategy on oil averaging $60 a barrel across the cycle. Here's what it can produce during that time frame:Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 86,63 0,32 0,37
Ölpreis (WTI) 82,71 0,28 0,34

Nachrichten

