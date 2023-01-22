Brent
|
22.01.2023 15:48:00
This Oil Stock Is Beating Apple at Its Own Game
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) does a masterful job of repurchasing its stock. While many technology companies use their free cash flow to buy back shares, most barely offset the dilution created by share-based compensation to executives and other employees. Apple, however, has retired a meaningful percentage of its stock over the years.As good as Apple is at repurchasing shares, Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) might be even better. After accelerating its repurchase pace last year, the oil stock has gobbled up more shares during the previous five years than the tech giant. That strategy could enable the company to put up Apple-like total returns in the coming years.Apple is a cash-flow machine. The tech titan grew its operating cash flow by over $18.0 billion last year to more than $122.0 billion. It returned the lion's share of that money to shareholders by repurchasing $89.4 billion of its stock and paying $14.8 billion in dividends. Those repurchases have reduced the company's outstanding shares by almost 2% over the past year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|87,64
|1,26
|1,46
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|81,69
|1,41
|1,76
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in Grün -- ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.