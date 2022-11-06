This Oil Stock Is Giving Its Investors Another $20 Billion

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is swimming in cash these days. The oil and gas producer generated $7.2 billion of cash from operations in the third quarter, bringing its 2022 tally to more than $22 billion. That's giving it an enormous windfall to allocate in creating value for shareholders.The company recently provided details on how it plans to use that cash. One of the highlights was an eye-popping $20 billion increase in its share repurchase program. Here's a closer look at the company's cash flow and how it's using its oil-fueled windfall.ConocoPhillips produced 1.754 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/D) during the third quarter. That's an increase of 210,000 BOE/D from the prior year-ago period due to acquisitions and organic production growth, primarily in the lower 48 states. Its lower 48 output reached a milestone of more than 1 million BOE/D. Continue reading