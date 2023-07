This Oil Stock Sent Investors a Record $7.2 Billion in Cash Last Quarter, With More to Come

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) recently reported its preliminary second-quarter numbers. Despite lower oil and gas prices in the period, the oil giant still produced strong earnings and cash flow. That enabled it to send lots of money back to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.The oil company expects to continue producing strong cash flow for decades to come. That sets investors up to continue collecting more cash from the oil stock.Chevron recently announced some senior leadership changes, including the retirement of its CFO. That led the company to report its preliminary second-quarter results to eliminate any potential financial concerns stemming from the CFO transition. Those numbers were strong despite the continued weakness of oil and gas prices this year. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel