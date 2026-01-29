Ölpreis (Brent)

69,97
USD
-0,74
-1,26 %
29.01.2026 01:15:00

This Oil Stock's Dividend Looks Built to Last Even if Energy Prices Slump

Despite the rise of renewable energy over the years, oil and gas still play a pivotal role in meeting the world's energy needs. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is a very popular dividend stock in the oil and gas industry. Investors love its generous dividend yield, currently about 4.1%.However, energy prices, specifically oil, have been on a steady downtrend since early 2022, when Brent crude oil traded at $120 per barrel. Today, Brent crude is at $65. Lower prices mean lower revenue and profits for Chevron and other companies that extract oil from the ground to sell.Nobody can predict when oil prices might rebound, or what prices to expect next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 69,97 -0,89 -1,26
Ölpreis (WTI) 64,76 -0,66 -1,01

