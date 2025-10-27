|
27.10.2025 11:53:00
This Other Precious Metal Is Beating Gold This Year. Should You Invest?
There's a lot of talk about the price of gold this year. And for good reason -- the yellow metal soared 65% from the beginning of the year through Oct. 20, its strongest performance in a calendar year since 1979. But, incredibly, another precious metal has had an even more impressive rally this year: Silver climbed 78% through Oct. 20, hitting an all-time high.Both metals saw a pullback earlier this week as commodities traders took a breather and some profits. Yet funds that provide investors with exposure to physical silver, like the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT: SLV), remain way up for the year. The silver exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracks the silver spot price using silver bullion held in JPMorgan Chase bank vaults in New York and London, and it has soared 65% so far in 2025.So what are investors to make of all this movement? And does this recent pullback in the silver price provide an opportunity?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
