This Semiconductor Stock Is Hoping to Ride the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gold Rush as It Files for Its IPO

Arm Holdings may not be a household name, but the designer of central processing units (CPUs) made headlines in 2020 when Nvidia announced plans to buy the company for $40 billion. The deal ultimately fell through, with Nvidia citing "significant regulatory challenges preventing the consummation of the transaction." Now, Arm is pursuing another venue, filing an F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in its first step toward an initial public offering (IPO).Let's see what the regulatory filing tells us and why Arm thinks now is the right time to go public.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel