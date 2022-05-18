Goldpreis
|
18.05.2022 13:46:00
This Simple Investing Strategy Is Worth Its Weight in Gold
There are a lot of myths about investing, but one of the most dangerous is that it has to be complicated. It can sometimes seem that way, especially if you're trying to choose your own stocks. But you don't need to be a finance expert to invest successfully. In fact, there's one simple strategy common to beginning and expert investors alike that could make you a fortune.Investing in individual stocks is always an option, but doing this requires a lot of effort and often more risk, especially if you've never invested before. You want to start by building a strong, diverse base of investments that will form the backbone of your portfolio.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|1 820,46
|4,69
|0,26
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen: ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend höher
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben zur Wochenmitte ab. An der Wall Street ist die jüngste Erholung am Mittwoch ins Stocken geraten. Die asiatischen Börsen entwickelten sich positiv.