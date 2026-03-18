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18.03.2026 20:15:00

This Solar Energy Stock is Rising As Oil Tops $100 Per Barrel

Geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has created significant uncertainty in energy markets. Oil prices are hovering near $100 per barrel as investor sentiment swings with news from the conflict region. If you are looking for a safe haven, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) might be a good place to hide. Here's why.NextEra Energy's business has two sides. One is its regulated utility operation, which owns Florida Power & Light. It ranks among the largest electric utilities in the United States. Regulated utilities are granted monopolies in the regions they serve but must get their rates and capital investment plans approved by the government. This generally means that they operate outside of the normal Wall Street cycle.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel

Ölpreis (Brent) 114,04 4,39 4,00
Ölpreis (WTI) 97,35 1,03 1,07

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