|
18.03.2026 20:15:00
This Solar Energy Stock is Rising As Oil Tops $100 Per Barrel
Geopolitical conflict in the Middle East has created significant uncertainty in energy markets. Oil prices are hovering near $100 per barrel as investor sentiment swings with news from the conflict region. If you are looking for a safe haven, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) might be a good place to hide. Here's why.NextEra Energy's business has two sides. One is its regulated utility operation, which owns Florida Power & Light. It ranks among the largest electric utilities in the United States. Regulated utilities are granted monopolies in the regions they serve but must get their rates and capital investment plans approved by the government. This generally means that they operate outside of the normal Wall Street cycle.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Neu: CFDs auf Öl, Gold und alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 20) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 2.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren!
79% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|114,04
|4,39
|4,00
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|97,35
|1,03
|1,07