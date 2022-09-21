WTI
|
21.09.2022 13:30:00
This Unknown Oil Company Is Turning into a Monster Dividend Stock
Most investors probably haven't heard of Chord Energy (NASDAQ: CHRD) yet. It's a relative newcomer to the fossil fuel sector, having been formed in early July by the merger of Whiting Petroleum and Oasis Petroleum. However, dividend investors will want to get to know this oil stock. It recently revealed its updated capital plan, which included a massive dividend increase and signaled the potential for further boosts in the future that have the potential to turn it into a monster dividend stock.The combination of Whiting and Oasis created a larger-scale oil producer focused on the Williston Basin of North Dakota. The company has a top-tier position, with 972,000 net acres in the region and a combined production base of 171,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day. That increased scale positions Chord Energy to produce significant and sustainable free cash flow. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Neu: ÖL, Gold, alle Rohstoffe mit Hebel (bis 30) handeln
WerbungHandeln Sie Rohstoffe mit hohem Hebel und kleinen Spreads. Sie können mit nur 100,00 € mit dem Handeln beginnen, um von der Wirkung von 3.000 Euro Kapital zu profitieren! Jetzt Bonus sichern.
77% der Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld beim CFD-Handel mit diesem Anbieter. Sie sollten überlegen, ob Sie es sich leisten können, das hohe Risiko einzugehen, Ihr Geld zu verlieren.
Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Ölpreis (Brent)
|92,36
|2,36
|2,62
|Ölpreis (WTI)
|85,57
|2,52
|3,03
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Zinserhöhung durch Fed: ATX und DAX bleiben in der Verlustzone -- Dow Jones mit stabilem Start -- Asiens Märkte schließen im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der Dow Jones beginnt den Handelstag nahe der Nulllinie. Die größten Märkten in Fernost beendeten den Donnerstagshandel mit Verlusten.