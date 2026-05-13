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13.05.2026 15:30:00
This Vanguard ETF Could Be a Better Safe-Haven Investment Than Bitcoin, Gold, and Silver
In the past year, investors have loaded up on a combination of gold, silver, and Bitcoin in the hopes of being able to find safe-haven investments they can safely store their money in, amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty. The problem with those types of investments is that they are highly speculative in nature and have been fairly volatile over the past several months.You can still invest in stocks to reduce your market risk; the key is to select the right types of stocks. Even the S&P 500 may be a bit risky these days due to its dependence on the top tech stocks. If they fall, the index will be susceptible to a steep correction as well.Instead of those options, you may want to consider the Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEMKT: VPU). Here's why it can be an ideal safe-haven investment to add to your portfolio if you're worried about the stock market and rising valuations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 696,00
|7,36
|0,16
|Silberpreis
|86,90
|-1,11
|-1,26