02.12.2025 16:20:39
Torex finds new high-grade gold zones near Media Luna
Torex Gold Resources (TSX: TXG) said new drilling near its Media Luna underground mine in Mexico yielded high-grade zones west of the main deposit.Hole ML25-1088D in the Media Luna West area cut 11 metres grading 11.7 grams gold per tonne, 10.3 grams silver and 0.26% copper from 647 metres downhole, Torex said Monday after the close of trading. Hole ML25-1095D, meanwhile, intersected 12.9 metres grading 17.25 grams gold, 8.7 grams silver and 0.27% copper from about 704 metres depth.“Near-mine opportunities in the Media Luna cluster provide sight lines for the year-end maiden inferred resource, hint at backfilling and extending the Morelos production profile,” National Bank Financial mining analyst Don DeMarco said Tuesday in a note to clients. “Expect drills to keep turning in 2026, adding de-risking and resource accretion.”Located about 180 km southwest of Mexico City, in the Guerrero gold belt, Media Luna is part of Torex’s 290-sq.-km Morelos complex. Morelos also includes the ELG open-pit and underground mines, the development-stage EPO underground deposit, a processing plant and related infrastructure. Commercial production at Media Luna began in the spring.New frontTorex is working to put together a first inferred resource estimate for Media Luna West with the goal of creating a new mining front on the property to feed the Morelos complex’s processing facilities. The resource will probably be released in March.Results released Monday include all drilling completed during 2025 and one previously unreported drill hole from last year’s program – for a total of 24 holes covering 11,303 metres. They have helped Torex to define a mineralized footprint of 400 x 300 metres close to the main Media Luna deposit. The system remains open to the north and to the south.Other highlights include hole ML25-1080A, which cut almost 50 metres grading 2.47 grams gold, 0.9 gram silver and 0.01% copper starting at 652 metres. This included 20 metres of 7.24 grams gold, 6.2 grams silver and 0.02% copper from 724 metres downhole.Another hole, ML25-1083D, intersected 7.3 metres grading 1.31 grams gold, 9.2 grams silver and 0.52% copper from 770 metres depth.Growing footprintFuture drilling will focus on expanding the resource footprint along the north-south corridor and towards the San Miguel fault. Torex will also look to upgrade resources to the indicated category.“These latest results build on the drilling success we have had within the Media Luna cluster and reinforce the quality of the mineralization we see on the south side of the property,” said CEO Jody Kuzenko. “We believe Media Luna West could be a potential new mining front should the area be evaluated as economically viable, which becomes more likely now that we can leverage the infrastructure constructed at Media Luna.”Torex shares fell 0.3% to C$64.14 Tuesday morning in Toronto, cutting the company’s market value to about C$6.2 billion ($4.4 billion).Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
